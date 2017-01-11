University Grants Commission's National Youth Day Plan: Asks Universities To Promote Digital Payments

New Delhi: In a letter which was sent to the vice chancellors, University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the universities and affiliated colleges to commemorate National Youth Day which happens on January 12 with activities promoting Digital Payments.
The letter said that,
'The As part of the Commemoration of National Youth Day, the following activities may also be undertaken:
Each youth who is conversant with "Digital Payments" should educate at least ten persons in this regard.
Each youth who is not conversant with "Digital Payments" must learn at least one mode of Digital Payments on 12th January.
Each Youth Organization should organize training programmes across the country, to the best of their ability, on "Digital Payments"'.
The union government is making all the efforts to push digital payments after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 in November 2016, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Vibrant Gujarat Summit yesterday that 'India set to be most digitised economy'.
UGC had received a letter from Ministry of Human Resources Development which was originally of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports wherein, it has been mentioned that all the youth organisations should act in synchronised manner to mobilize youth to carry out a chosen activity all over the country on the National Youth Day. The Government of India on 1984 declared January 12, which is the birth day of Swami Vivekananda as the National Youth Day and since 1985 the event is celebrated in India every year.
The letter signed by University Grants Commission (UGC) secretary Jaspal S Sandhu also requested to kindly disseminate the information to the youth organizations of universities and affiliated colleges for celebrating National Youth Day in a befitting manner. The UGC is a statutory body under Ministry of Human Resource Development, and is charged with coordination, determination and maintenance of standards of higher education.
