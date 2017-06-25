Law Aspirants Protest Delhi University's LLB Seat Cuts A group of law aspirants and AISA activists yesterday staged a protest at Delhi University's North Campus here against the seat cuts in its LLB course.

The protesters alleged that the varsity was planning to hold the entrance test for 1,440 seats against 2,310 seats last year. "The notice makes it clear that the admission test for getting into DU's Bachelor of Laws (LLB) will be held for 1,440 seats this year which earlier used to be 2,310," said a release issued by AISA.



DU AISA president Kawalpreet Kaur said, "Last year also we saw the same tussle between the Bar Council of India (BCI) and DU Law, which resulted in two-month delay in admission."



The Delhi University had an entire year to improve its infrastructure and faculty members. Why do the students have to suffer in the tussle between the BCI and DU, she asked.



The Delhi High Court had earlier this month asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to consider the Delhi University's (DU) representation for increasing seats in its LLB course and to take a decision shortly.



"We cannot see the DU LLB seat cuts in isolation as there is a similar trend throughout the country, ranging from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to making National Eligibility Test (NET) an annual affair," Kaur said.



We demand the DU VC to immediately step into the matter and allow the admission to all 2,310 seats, she added.



Aditya Vaibhav Srivastwa, a law aspirant, said, "I have been preparing for the DU LLB exam from past six months. The news of reduction of seats has added to the pressure. I believe the government should increase seats rather than reducing them in such big numbers."



