Lakshadweep Teachers Get ICT training In Kerala

Kochi: About 60 teachers from the Lakshadweep administration, which follows the Kerala state syllabus for school education, began a 10-day training schedule here on Thursday to implement the state's Hi-Tech school programme managed by the IT@School Project. Lakshadweep, a union territory, is a group of islands with most of its people speaking Malayalam.
"We have initiated the steps to upgrade the schools in Lakshadweep using Information and Communication Technology (ICT)," said K. Anvar Sadath, Executive Director of IT@School.
"We will extend the various activities of IT@School such as digital content development, teacher's training, Schoolwiki, infrastructure upgradation, broadband internet and satellite-based online courses to Lakshadweep schools in co-ordination with the Department of Education, Administration of Union territory of Lakshadweep," added Sadath.
The training programme is arranged in such a way that teachers themselves would be able to build their own content using various ICT tools using 'Free Software'.
