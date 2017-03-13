KV Admission 2017: March 15 Is Last Date For Online Application

Tomorrow, ie,. March 15 is the last date for the online application of Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions. In a notification published by the KV Sangathan, the last date was extended up to March 15. There was heavy demand from the parents and students for KV admissions and that was the reason behind the date extension. Till the last notification from the KV sangathan, more than 6 lakh students have registered for the admissions to class 1.



KV Sangathan has also asked the parents to check their ward's online registration form and correct the mistakes, if there are any corrections have to be made.



Registration for Class 2 to 9 based on the availability of seats in KVs, will start from April 3, 2017. That will continue till 10 April.



The admission list for the class 1 will come out on March 22. The admission process will also start on that day. Admission process for class 2 to class 9 will start from 15 April, 2017.



The notification from KV sangathan also said the admission process to class 11 in KV schools will start after the CBSE Class 10 results. This will also subject to availability of vacancy after admitting KV Students.



"The whole admission process is Online and Cloud-based, hence it is completely transparent and there is no need to approach any KV Employee, Principal or any higher official personally in this regard", said the notification.



KV Admission 2017: How To Apply Log on to http://darpan.kvs.gov.in for registration

Click on login option given near to "online admissions" in the homepage

Click on apply online in the next page

Read the instructions from the next page, chose the "I shall abide..." option and click proceed

Register

The HRD minister has earlier said that the



