KTET 2017 Results Declared, Check Now

Regarding qualifying the exam the official notification says that, 'A candidate who scores 60% or more in the K-TET examination will be considered 'KTET passed' or 'K-TET qualified'. This will be the qualifying marks for all categories. There shall be no negative marks for the test. There is no age limit prescribed for candidates appearing for K-TET.'
How to check KTET 2017 Result?
KTET Result 2017 Declared; Here's How To Check
- Go to the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in
- Click on KTET 2017 result link
- Enter the category, roll number and date of birth in the fields mentioned there
- Submit the details
- Get the result
Out of the four categories in which exam was held the first three categories was for teacher posts of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes, respectively; the last category was for language teachers in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to High School level).
