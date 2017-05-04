KLUEEE 2017 Results Declared; Check Now At Kluniversity.in

New Delhi: Koneru Lakshmaiah (KL) University, based out of Guntur district, in the capital region of the sunrise state of Andhra Pradesh has declared the results of KL University Engineering Entrance Examination (KLUEEE) 2017 results in the official website. The results can be accessed from the official website of the university after entering the application number details. KLUEEE 2017 results can be used in the admission for the various engineering courses under KL University.
KLUEEE 2017 Results, Score card: How To Check
To check the KLUEEE 2017 results, the students can follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of KL University, www.kluniversity.in
Step Two: Click on the link 'KLUEEE-2017 Results' given under the announcements
Step Three: Enter your application number
Step Four: See your results and score card
KL University
Recognized as a Deemed University in 2009 by the Government of India's higher education regulator University Grants Commission, KLU is a large, multidisciplinary, and non-governmental technical university in India.
VITEEE 2017 Result Declared: Check VIT Score Card, Merit, Rank List Now
KL University run 2 undergraduate and 3 postgraduate schools, with over 720 faculty, 640 staff, and 65,000 successful alumni in diverse professions around the world. KLU offers 15 bachelor's, 26 master's, 14 dual-degree, and 14 doctoral programs to over 12,000 students and 1200 PhD scholars from across India and 16 countries from Asian, African, and North American continents.
In 2016, KLU College of Engineering (KLU-CE) was ranked Top 1 in both Andhra Pradesh state and Telangana state and Top 59 in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework 2016, an initiative by the Government of India's Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD).
Click here for more Education News