KLUEEE 2017: Apply For B.Tech. Programs At K L University; Last Date in April

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT KLUEEE 2017: Apply For B.Tech. Programs At K L University New Delhi: K L University has released notification for K L University Engineering Entrance Exam (KLUEE) 2017 which is conducted for admission to B.Tech. programs. The university offers B.Tech. in 8 different specialization, B.Tech. Integrated program in 11 different specializations, and B.Arch. program. Other than the B.Tech. programs the University also offers BBA, BFA, BBA with MBA, BHM, BBA LLB, B.Voc., B.com., BCA, and B.Pharmacy programs. The university also runs a special BA program integrated with free coaching for IAS (UPSC Civil Services) exam. The application process will end in April. The application schedule for students in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana and other states is different so make sure to check the dates carefully.



Important Dates for Andhra Pradesh



Last date for receipt of filled in Applications for Written Test: April 13, 2017

Last date for receipt of filled in Applications for Online Tests: April 15, 2017

Issue of Admit Cards for Written Test: April 14, 2017

Issue of Admit Cards for Online Test: April 16, 2017



Important Dates for Telangana and Other States



Last date for receipt of filled in Applications for Written Test: April 26, 2017

Last date for receipt of filled in Applications for Online Tests: April 27, 2017

Issue of Admit Cards for Written Test: April 27, 2017

Issue of Admit Cards for Online Test: April 28, 2017



Other Dates



KLUEEE 2017 Result Declaration: May 4, 2017

Date of counselling: Second week of May 2017



Application Process



The application process can be completed both online and offline. While the online application form can be filled on the official website (www.kluniversity.in), for offline application candidates will have to collect the application form in person or by post from the following address:



The Director, Admissions

KL University, 29-36-38

Museum Road, Governorpet

VIJAYAWADA - 520 002.

Ph.No:0866-2577715



Click here for more



K L University has released notification for K L University Engineering Entrance Exam (KLUEE) 2017 which is conducted for admission to B.Tech. programs. The university offers B.Tech. in 8 different specialization, B.Tech. Integrated program in 11 different specializations, and B.Arch. program. Other than the B.Tech. programs the University also offers BBA, BFA, BBA with MBA, BHM, BBA LLB, B.Voc., B.com., BCA, and B.Pharmacy programs. The university also runs a special BA program integrated with free coaching for IAS (UPSC Civil Services) exam. The application process will end in April. The application schedule for students in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana and other states is different so make sure to check the dates carefully.Last date for receipt of filled in Applications for Written Test: April 13, 2017Last date for receipt of filled in Applications for Online Tests: April 15, 2017Issue of Admit Cards for Written Test: April 14, 2017Issue of Admit Cards for Online Test: April 16, 2017Last date for receipt of filled in Applications for Written Test: April 26, 2017Last date for receipt of filled in Applications for Online Tests: April 27, 2017Issue of Admit Cards for Written Test: April 27, 2017Issue of Admit Cards for Online Test: April 28, 2017KLUEEE 2017 Result Declaration: May 4, 2017Date of counselling: Second week of May 2017The application process can be completed both online and offline. While the online application form can be filled on the official website (www.kluniversity.in), for offline application candidates will have to collect the application form in person or by post from the following address:The Director, AdmissionsKL University, 29-36-38Museum Road, GovernorpetVIJAYAWADA - 520 002.Ph.No:0866-2577715Click here for more Education News