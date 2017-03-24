KLUEEE 2017: Apply For B.Tech. Programs At K L University; Last Date in April

New Delhi: K L University has released notification for K L University Engineering Entrance Exam (KLUEE) 2017 which is conducted for admission to B.Tech. programs. The university offers B.Tech. in 8 different specialization, B.Tech. Integrated program in 11 different specializations, and B.Arch. program. Other than the B.Tech. programs the University also offers BBA, BFA, BBA with MBA, BHM, BBA LLB, B.Voc., B.com., BCA, and B.Pharmacy programs. The university also runs a special BA program integrated with free coaching for IAS (UPSC Civil Services) exam. The application process will end in April. The application schedule for students in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana and other states is different so make sure to check the dates carefully.
Important Dates for Andhra Pradesh
Last date for receipt of filled in Applications for Written Test: April 13, 2017
Last date for receipt of filled in Applications for Online Tests: April 15, 2017
Issue of Admit Cards for Written Test: April 14, 2017
Issue of Admit Cards for Online Test: April 16, 2017
Important Dates for Telangana and Other States
Last date for receipt of filled in Applications for Written Test: April 26, 2017
Last date for receipt of filled in Applications for Online Tests: April 27, 2017
Issue of Admit Cards for Written Test: April 27, 2017
Issue of Admit Cards for Online Test: April 28, 2017
Other Dates
KLUEEE 2017 Result Declaration: May 4, 2017
Date of counselling: Second week of May 2017
Application Process
The application process can be completed both online and offline. While the online application form can be filled on the official website (www.kluniversity.in), for offline application candidates will have to collect the application form in person or by post from the following address:
The Director, Admissions
KL University, 29-36-38
Museum Road, Governorpet
VIJAYAWADA - 520 002.
Ph.No:0866-2577715
