Kerala VHSE Allotment 2017: Last Day To Confirm Admission

Students who have been selected in the first allotment list released by Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VSHE) department must confirm their admission, if they haven't yet, by 3 pm today. The Kerala VHSE department had released the allotment list for granting admission to selected students for the academic session 2017- 2018. The list is available at the official web portal of the department at Kerala VHSE. The first allotment list was released on 16 June. The department will release the next list on 21 June 2017, as mentioned in the schedule.



There will be a third allotment list as well which will be released on 24 June 2017. After the completion of the joining procedures, classes for the first year vocational higher secondary courses will begin on 28 June 2017.



Results for Kerala VHSE and DHSE were announced on 15 May 2017.



