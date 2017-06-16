Kerala VHSE Allotment 2017: First Results Published, Check @ Vhse.kerala.gov.in

Candidates who have applied for Kerala VHSE allotment 2017 can check details from the official website.
A notification posted on the official website of Kerala VHSE allotment VHSCAP single window result site - 2017 said the students should confirm their admission to the schools by 3pm on June 19, 2017.
Kerala VHSC and DHSE results were declared on May 15.
Kerala VHSE Allotment 2017 First Results: How to check
Kerala VHSE Allotment 2017 First Results have been published. The students may follow these steps to check the results:
Step One: Go to official website of Kerala VHSE
Step Two: Click on this link "First Year VHSE Admission Started. Click here for Apply"
Step Three: Click on "FIRST ALLOTMENT RESULTS" on the next page
Step Four: You will be directed to VHSCAP SINGLE WINDOW RESULT SITE - 2017 and Enter Application No, Date Of Birth then click Submit
Step Five: Check your application status
Click here for more Education News