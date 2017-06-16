Kerala VHSE Allotment 2017: First Results Published, Check @ Vhse.kerala.gov.in Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VSHE) department has released the first allotment results for the admission into the first year courses of Kerala VHSE schools in the state for 2017-18 academic session.

Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VSHE) department has released the first allotment list for the admission into the first year courses of Kerala VHSE schools in the state for 2017-18 academic session. The students may able to access the results from the official website of Kerala VHSC.Candidates who have applied for Kerala VHSE allotment 2017 can check details from the official website.A notification posted on the official website of Kerala VHSE allotment VHSCAP single window result site - 2017 said the students should confirm their admission to the schools by 3pm on June 19, 2017. Kerala VHSC and DHSE results were declared on May 15.Kerala VHSE Allotment 2017 First Results have been published. The students may follow these steps to check the results:Step One: Go to official website of Kerala VHSEStep Two: Click on this link "First Year VHSE Admission Started. Click here for Apply"Step Three: Click on "FIRST ALLOTMENT RESULTS" on the next pageStep Four: You will be directed to VHSCAP SINGLE WINDOW RESULT SITE - 2017 and Enter Application No, Date Of Birth then click SubmitStep Five: Check your application status