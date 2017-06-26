Kerala University UG Admission 2017, Third Allotment List Released Kerala University has released third allotment list for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses. Candidates can check their allotment at the admission portal of the University.

Kerala University UG Admission 2017, Third Allotment List Released New Delhi: Kerala University has released third allotment list for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses. Candidates can check their allotment at the admission portal of the University. For granting admission to the first degree programme under CBCS system, the University has released third allotment list for the colleges affiliated. Those candidates who had been selected in the first and/ or second allotment and have already paid admission fee and entered remittance details need to pay the same again. However those who have been selected for the first time shall have to complete all the formalities of admission fee.



After depositing the admission fee, applicants should login to the admission portal and enter the details of admission fee remittance and take printout of allotment memo; which will be available from 26 June 2017.



How to check Kerala University third allotment?

Go to the admission portal at http://admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in

Enter application number and password

Check your allotment



'Applicants who are satisfied with the current till 5PM on 1 July 2017 by logging into the website. Those higher options which are not cancelled will be considered for future allotments and the candidates will then have to accept the newly allotted seat. Those who fail to take admission to the colleges mentioned on the allot the specified time due to genuine reasons, can take admission on 2017 July 1.'



