Kerala University: BA English July 2016, MASLP August 2nd Semesters Results Out

New Delhi: Kerala University has released the results of various examinations conducted in the months of July and August in 2016 in different streams. The university has today published the results of second semester B.A. Honours degree programme in English Language & Literature examination, july 2016 in Regular, improvement, supplementary and second semester MASLP (CBCSS and Old Scheme) Degree Examination, August 2016.
Kerala University BA English July 2016, MASLP August Second Semesters Results: How To Check
Follow these steps to retrieve your results:
Step One:
Ho to the official website of Kerala University
Step Two:
Click on the results tab under the examination section in the home page.
Step Three:
Click on any of the results from below you are searching;
SECOND SEMESTER B.A. HONOURS DEGREE PROGRAMME IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE & LITERATURE EXAMINATION, JULY 2016. (REGULAR/IMPROVEMENT/SUPPLEMENTARY).
Second Semester MASLP (CBCSS and Old Scheme) Degree Examination, August 2016
Click here for more Education News