Kerala SSLC Result 2017 To Be Announced Today, Here's Where You Can Check It

Kerala SSLC Result 2017 To Be Announced Today, Here's Where You Can Check
New Delhi:
The long wait of students will come to an end today with the declaration of the Kerala SSLC result 2017. The Board will declare the Class 10th
Result of Kerala for a total of 455906 regular candidates and 588 private students. The result is expected to be announced at 2.00 pm. Students who had appeared for the exam must go through the points here for tips for checking the result with ease
. Given below are the list of websites and links where students can easily check the Kerala SSLC result 2017.
Students can check the Kerala 10th result 2017 from the following links:
Also Read: How to check Kerala SSLC result 2017 Online
- http://education.kerala.gov.in/
- www.kerala.gov.in
- www.keralaresults.nic.in
- www.results.itschool.gov.in
- www.cdit.org
- www.examresults.kerala.gov.in
- www.prd.kerala.gov.in
- www.results.nic.in
Students can also check their result by downloading Saphalam 2017 App
. This official mobile application for inquiring SSLC results 2017 has been downloaded for more than 50,00 times so far.