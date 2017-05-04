Kerala SSLC Result 2017 Expected Soon: Here's What Students Should Do

Kerala SSLC Result 2017 Expected Soon: Here's What Students Should Do

New Delhi:  The news of Kerala SSLC result date 2017 has been going viral. Students are eager to check their result which is expected on 5 May 2017. However certain sections of media are also saying the Kerala SSLC result to be declared today. Whatever may be the case, students should wait with patience for the official announcement. The result will be unveiled in an official ceremony and will be made available for students to check and download thereafter. Students, expecting their result should take care of few important things, mentioned below.
 
Keep login credentials in reach
Kerala SSLC result 2017 web portal will ask for the minimum log ins required for accessing it. Students should have their roll number, date of birth (officially registered), name as mentioned in the board's admit card in hand.

Wait for official announcement
In a rush to check the marks, students often land up in clicking spam links or log into spam websites. This should be avoided. Kerala SSLC result 2017 will be hosted, first, on its official website.

Recounting, reverification are likely to start thereafter
Often the boards do not delay for the recounting or reverification procedure. They start it immediately after the results are announced. Students, who wish to opt for the same must keep an eye on the Board website for the notification.

