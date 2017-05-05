Kerala SSLC Result 2017 Declared: Check Now

95.99 per cent students have qualified the exam. Out of the total number of students who had appeared for the exam, more than 4 lakh have qualified.
Due to large number of students waiting to see the Kerala SSLC result, students are suggested to wait for a while in case there is server issue. The result download link will be kept active for a longer time duration. Hence students can check the same with ease.
However, the excitement to see one's result is apparent! Therefore check for these tips for checking the SSLC result Kerala with ease.
Kerala Board announced the result for near about 5 lakh students.
The exam had begun on 8 March 2017 at 2933 centres in the State and 9 centres in Lakshadweep and the Gulf region. The Board had started the evaluation process on April. This year the Board has delayed the SSLC result date by almost 10 days.
The exam was held smoothly however issues arose when reports of Mathematics question paper leak came to light. Kerala Education Minister Prof C Ravindranath ordered for vigilance probe on the basis of the report filed by General Education Secretary Usha Titus in this matter. The report also recommended a detailed investigation into the matter.
