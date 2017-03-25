Kerala SSLC Maths Exam Cancelled, Re-examination On March 30

New Delhi: The Kerala Education department has quashed the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Mathematics exam after an investigation found that 13 questions from the examination had been leaked. According the reports, the class 10 Maths exam will now be conducted on March 30.
The exams that were earlier scheduled for March 30 will be held on March 31.
Kerala Education Minister Prof. C. Raveendranath today convened an emergency meeting of higher education officials to discuss the matter and this decision was announced after that.
An internal investigation by the education department found out that some questions that appeared in the Model question paper prepared by a private agency in Malappuram were also appeared on the SSLC Maths question paper.
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) last week took a case in connection with allegations that the SSLC maths examination had tough and out-of-syllabus questions, and sought an explanation from the government, The Hindu reported.
Kerala SSLC examinations started on March 8 and the controversial mathematics exam was held on March 20.
