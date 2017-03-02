Kerala SSLC Exam To Start From March 8; Know More Details Here

Kerala SSLC Exam To Start From March 8; Know More Details Here New Delhi: The Kerala State Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination (Class 10 examination) of Kerala State Education Board will commence from March and will go on till March 27. In the regular stream, SSLC examination will be conducted in written examination consisted of 9 papers. The SSLC will carry grades instead of scores. The grading will be done in 9 point scale. The normal timing of SSLC Exam will be from 1.45 pm to 3.30 pm. The exams will start from March 8 with First Language papers and will end with social sciences on March 27.



The grade position will be given as outstanding, excellent, very good, good, above average, average, marginal need improvement.



SSLC IT Exam



The 2017 SSLC IT practical exam will be conducted using 'Free Software'. The IT theory exam will be conducted along with the practical.



SSLC SAY Exams to be conducted on May 2017



Save a year (SAY) exam for the students who are not able to pass the general SSLC exam in the March session will be conducted on May 2017. The application for this should be filed within five days of results declaration. This will be notified later.



Apart from Kerala, the board conducts exams in various other centres in Gulf region and Lakshadeep. Application process of the Kerala SSLC examination was concluded in December 2016.



4,55,906 students will attend the exam this year. Kerala State Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination (Class 10 examination) Time Table

Question Pattern in SSLC Social Science paper



Social Science question paper pattern for the SSLC examinations will have two sections - A and B, each carrying total marks of 40. There will an option to select a specified number of questions in part B and attempt them, said a The Hindu report.



