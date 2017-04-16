Kerala SSLC 2017 Results Expected To Be Announced On May First Week

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kerala SSLC 2017 Results Expected To Be Announced On May First Week New Delhi: The office of the commissioner of government examinations of Kerala, under the education department of Kerala Government will announce the results of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations by the first week of May. According to the sources, the evaluation of the papers is underway and the department is confident of releasing the results by May first week. The education department announced Kerala SSLC results on April 26 last year.



The SSLC, which is the class 10 examination under the education department of Kerala, was marred with controversy this year, including the allegations of leakage of Mathematics paper.



The exams started on March 8 with First Language papers and concluded with Mathematics paper, which was postponed due to paper leakage. Mathematics exam was conducted on March 30.



According to Kerala Education department, the Indian system of education fundamentally consists of five years of primary schooling, followed by five years of secondary schooling. The SSLC must be obtained at the end of term of study at the secondary school, after which a student can study at a higher secondary school, which is sometimes called a Pre-University Course (PUC), for two years.



The SSLC is obtained by passing a public examination, i.e., an examination that has been formulated by the regional board of education that the school is affiliated with, and not by members of the faculty of the school, says the education department.



The performance of a student in the SSLC examination is the key factor in obtaining admission to a higher secondary school of choice, where acceptance is typically based on the results of the SSLC examination.



SSLC is often regarded as the first important examination that a student undertakes.



The results of Kerala SSLC will be published in the following websites:

www.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in, www.educationkerala.gov.in.



