Kerala SSLC 10th Class Results 2017 Expected To Be Out This Week

The office of the commissioner of government examinations of Kerala, under the education department of Kerala Government will announce the results of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) - class 10 - examinations by May 5. According to sources, the evaluation is over and the department is confident of releasing the results by May 5. The results of Kerala SSLC will be coming 10 days late as the the education department announced Kerala SSLC results on April 26 last year.As many as 4,55,906 regular students and 2,588 private students had appeared for the Kerala SSLC exams this year across 2,933 centres in Kerala and nine centres in Lakshadweep and the Gulf region.The evaluation of the answer sheets to ended on April and the SSLC results 2017 are expected to be announced by the 1st week of May (most probably on 5th May, 2017), said sources.The SSLC, which is the class 10 examination under the education department of Kerala, was marred with controversy this year, including the allegations of leakage of Mathematics paper.The exams started on March 8 with First Language papers and concluded with Mathematics paper, which was postponed due to paper leakage. Mathematics exam was conducted on March 30.Kerala Education Minister Prof C Ravindranath ordered for vigilance probe on the basis of the report filed by General Education Secretary Usha Titus in this matter. The report also recommended a detailed investigation into the matter.SSLC ExamAccording to Kerala Education department, the Indian system of education fundamentally consists of five years of primary schooling, followed by five years of secondary schooling. The SSLC must be obtained at the end of term of study at the secondary school, after which a student can study at a higher secondary school, which is sometimes called a Pre-University Course (PUC), for two years.SSLC is often regarded as the first important examination that a student undertakes.Kerala SSLC SSLC Results: How To CheckThe results of Kerala SSLC will be published in the following websites:www.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in, www.educationkerala.gov.in. Apart from these official websites, the results would also be available on alternate websites such as www.examresults.net/kerala/.