Kerala SET 2017: Download Hall Tickets From Lbskerala.com Now

Kerala SET 2017 hall tickets have been released on the official website of LBS.

Education | | Updated: August 09, 2017 22:01 IST
New Delhi:  Kerala SET 2017 hall tickets have been released on the official website of LBS. Kerala State EligibilityTest (SET) is conducted for the candidates to be selected as Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE. A pass in the State Eligibility Test (SET) is stipulated as a mandatory requirement  for appointment as Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State as per the Special Rules in force.

Kerala SET 2017 will be held on August 20.

Kerala SET 2017: Papers

There shall be two papers for the SET 2017:

Paper I

Paper is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts, Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude  in Teaching.

Paper II

Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level.

Kerala SET 2017: Syllabus

The syllabus prescribed for the Test will be based on the core areas in the syllabi in the concerned subjects followed by the Universities in Kerala.


Kerala SET July 2017 Hall Ticket: How to download


Candidates who have registered for Kerala SET 2017, may follow these steps to download the hall tickets:

Step One: Log on to the site www.lbscentre.org or www.lbskerala.com
Step Two: Click on SET Kerala link
Step Three: Click on download admit card link from the next page
Step Four: Enter the required details
Step Five: submit and download the admit card or hall ticket

Click here for more Education News
 

