Kerala SET 2017: Download Hall Tickets From Lbskerala.com Now Kerala SET 2017 hall tickets have been released on the official website of LBS.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Kerala SET 2017: Download Hall Tickets From Lbskerala.com, Lbscentre.org Now New Delhi: Kerala SET 2017 hall tickets have been released on the official website of LBS. Kerala State EligibilityTest (SET) is conducted for the candidates to be selected as Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE. A pass in the State Eligibility Test (SET) is stipulated as a mandatory requirement for appointment as Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State as per the Special Rules in force.



Kerala SET 2017 will be held on August 20.



Kerala SET 2017: Papers



There shall be two papers for the SET 2017:



Paper I



Paper is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts, Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching.



Paper II



Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level.



Kerala SET 2017: Syllabus



The syllabus prescribed for the Test will be based on the core areas in the syllabi in the concerned subjects followed by the Universities in Kerala.

Kerala SET July 2017 Hall Ticket: How to download

Candidates who have registered for Kerala SET 2017, may follow these steps to download the hall tickets:



Step One: Log on to the site www.lbscentre.org or www.lbskerala.com

Step Two: Click on SET Kerala link

Step Three: Click on download admit card link from the next page

Step Four: Enter the required details

Step Five: submit and download the admit card or hall ticket



Read also:



Kerala Introduces Bill To Regulate Private Medical Colleges



Kerala Government's IT@school Project Formed Into Government Company



Click here for more





Kerala SET 2017 hall tickets have been released on the official website of LBS. Kerala State EligibilityTest (SET) is conducted for the candidates to be selected as Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE. A pass in the State Eligibility Test (SET) is stipulated as a mandatory requirement for appointment as Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State as per the Special Rules in force.Kerala SET 2017 will be held on August 20.There shall be two papers for the SET 2017:Paper IPaper is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts, Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching.Paper IIPaper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level.The syllabus prescribed for the Test will be based on the core areas in the syllabi in the concerned subjects followed by the Universities in Kerala.Candidates who have registered for Kerala SET 2017, may follow these steps to download the hall tickets:Step One: Log on to the site www.lbscentre.org or www.lbskerala.comStep Two: Click on SET Kerala linkStep Three: Click on download admit card link from the next pageStep Four: Enter the required detailsStep Five: submit and download the admit card or hall ticketClick here for more Education News