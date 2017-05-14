Kerala Polytechnic Admission 2017: Online Submission To Start Tomorrow For Kerala Polytechnic admission, students should login to the official website, polyadmission.org and apply by filling the required application form.

According to the prospectus for the admission to the Diploma Courses 2017-18 in the Polytechnic college admissions, which has been approved by the Government of Kerala, the online submission of the application forms will start from tomorrow, ie, May 15. Candidates are required to go through the prospectus -which is given in the official website of the admissions- carefully and acquaint themselves with all the relevant information relating to the admission.



The candidates should note that the Prospectus issued in earlier years is not valid for the year 2017-18.



The prospectus sets out the rules and regulations for the selection and admission for the Six Semester Diploma Programmes conducted by various Polytechnic Colleges under the Department of Technical Education within the state of Kerala. Admissions to these Programmes are regulated on the basis of merit as assessed by giving weightage to the marks/grades obtained in the qualifying examination.



Kerala Polytechnic Admission 2017: How To Do Online Submission



The selection of candidates to Polytechnic colleges will be done state wise and the submission of

applications will be "Online".



Separate application shall be submitted remitting fee in each case for the following categories.



Students should login to the official website, polyadmission.org and apply from there by filling the required application form.



Kerala Polytechnic Admission 2017: Important Dates



Online Submission of Application begins: May 15

Online Submission of Application ends: May 29

Last date for Registration of applications at Polytechnic Colleges: May 31

Publication of Provisional Rank list & Trial Allotment: June 7

Classes for Ist Semester Begins on: July 7

Admission Closes on: July 31



Kerala DHSE Plus Two HSC, VHSE Results 2017 Tomorrow: Know How to check



SITTTR Kerala



The State Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research, Kalamassery (SITTTR) is the only centre of its kind established by the State government of Kerala under the Technical Education department with the aim of promoting Technician Education. It is situated in its own campus at Kalamassery in Ernakulam district, and continues to function as the flagship centre in this arena.



