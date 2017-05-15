Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2017 To Be Out By 2:Pm: Know How To Check The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) will release the Kerala HSE, VHSE Class 12 (Plus Two) 2017 results at 2 pm today.

New Delhi: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) will release the Kerala HSE, VHSE Class 12 (Plus Two) 2017 results at 2 pm today. The Kerala controller of examinations has made elaborate arrangements for the results. The Plus two results will be announced by the Education Minister Prof. C. Raveendranath at the PR Chamber, South Block, Kerala Secretariat. The class 12 exams were conducted across 2050 centres in Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and the Gulf countries for 4,42,434 students from 8 March - 28 March.



Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2017: How To Check



To check the results of Kerala Plus two and VHSE, the students can follow these modes:



Websites



The students who are searching for the class 12/Plus two HSC, VHSE results may follow these steps to check the results:



Step One: Go to any of the official website of the Kerala education results

Step Two: Click on the results link given there

Step Three: Enter your official examination registration details

Step Four: See your results after submitting it



The Kerala class 12 results will be available on the following official websites:



www.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in, www.educationkerala.gov.in.



The students can also check their DHSE results on non-government websites like www.examresults.net/kerala/.



Saphalam 2017 App



Results of Kerala HSC and VHSE exams will be available on Saphalam 2017 app, created by IT@School. This app is available at google play store to download.



Click here for more







