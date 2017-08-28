Kerala Plus One Transfer Allotment List Released; Last Date To Take Admission August 30 Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the Plus One Transfer Allotment results on the HSCAP official website. HSCAP of Higher Secondary Common Admission Process is the single window system for higher secondary admission in Kerala.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Kerala Plus One Transfer Allotment List Released At Hscap.kerala.gov.in New Delhi: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the Plus One Transfer Allotment results on the HSCAP official website. HSCAP of Higher Secondary Common Admission Process is the single window system for higher secondary admission in Kerala. The admission process based on this list will be done on August 29 and August 30. Candidates can check their transfer allotment result from the HSCAP official website using their application number and date of birth.



How to check Kerala Plus One Transfer Allotment Result 2017?



Step one: Go to HSCAP official website: http://www.hscap.kerala.gov.in/

Step two: Click on Transfer Allot Result link on the left hand menu of the page.

Step three: In the new window, enter your application number in the provided space and enter your date of birth using the drop down box.

Step four: Click on submit and view your allotment status.



The Directorate has also published the vacancy for SPOT admission. Such students who did not did not get an allotment can apply to the desired school having vacancy till 3 pm on August 29, 2017.



Click here for more



Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the Plus One Transfer Allotment results on the HSCAP official website. HSCAP of Higher Secondary Common Admission Process is the single window system for higher secondary admission in Kerala. The admission process based on this list will be done on August 29 and August 30. Candidates can check their transfer allotment result from the HSCAP official website using their application number and date of birth.How to check Kerala Plus One Transfer Allotment Result 2017?Step one: Go to HSCAP official website: http://www.hscap.kerala.gov.in/Step two: Click on Transfer Allot Result link on the left hand menu of the page.Step three: In the new window, enter your application number in the provided space and enter your date of birth using the drop down box.Step four: Click on submit and view your allotment status.The Directorate has also published the vacancy for SPOT admission. Such students who did not did not get an allotment can apply to the desired school having vacancy till 3 pm on August 29, 2017.Click here for more Education News