Kerala MSc Nursing First Allotment Results Published @ Cee-kerala.org; Check Now The PG Nursing first allotment results are available on the website, ww.cee.kerala.gov.in.

The first phase of centralised allotment for admission to PG Nursing (MSc Nursing) Course in Government Nursing Colleges and Private Self Financing Nursing Colleges in Kerala for the year 2017-18 has been published on the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations(CEE). The PG Nursing first allotment results are available on the website, ww.cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment is based on the online options registered up to 5 pm on September 19.



Candidates may now access their homepage by entering their application number and password in the 'PG Nursing -2017 - Candidate Portal' provided in the website.



Then by clicking the menu item 'Allotment Result' candidates can download their allotment memo.



The details such as candidate's name, roll number, allotment details, tuition fees, deposit if any etc. are available in the allotment memo.



The candidate shall take a print out of the allotment memo.



Candidates can log into their Home Page and then click the Menu Item 'Data Sheet' for downloading the Data Sheet.



Candidates who receive allotment should report for admission to the Principal of the allotted colleges on September 22 or September 23 along with the allotment memo and original documents specified in Clause.12 (C) of the Prospectus.



The candidates should remit the complete fees as per Government orders in the allotted college at the time of admission.



All the College Principals should approve and submit the list of admitted candidates through Online Admission Management System (OAMS) at 5.30 p.m. on September 23.



The candidate, who does not join the College on the specified dates, will lose their present allotment and also the higher order options. They will not be considered for further allotments, said a notification from the Kerala CEE.



Candidates can also give fresh options to the new colleges if any, included during the second phase of allotment process.



CEE Kerala declared the provisional rank list for the entrance exam held for admission to



