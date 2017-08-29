Kerala NEET 2017: Spot Admission For MBBS, BDS Courses Will Be Conducted Tomorrow The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala has begun the registration for spot admission to MBBS and BDS courses for Outside Kerala students. The registration for such candidates will be done on the official KEAM portal for MBBS and BDS admission till 5:00 pm today.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CEE, Kerala To Conduct Spot Admission For MBBS, BDS Courses Tomorrow New Delhi: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala has begun the registration for spot admission to MBBS and BDS courses for Outside Kerala students. The registration for such candidates will be done on the official KEAM portal for MBBS and BDS admission till 5:00 pm today. A total of 65 seats have been reserved for such candidates in various colleges across the state. The allotment to these seats shall be done in the Spot Admission which will be held on August 30 and August 31, 2017.



During online registration, candidates will be issued with a 'Spot Admission Slip' which can be downloaded from the webpage. Candidates must carry the 'Spot Admission Slip', original documents to prove educational qualifications, Transfer Certificate, documents to prove minority community status and the required documents to prove NRI claims for spot admission on the designated venue.



All other candidates should also register for the spot admission on the CEE, Kerala website. The following guidelines will be followed for Spot Admission:



1. Students admitted in a Government College for a course shall not be eligible to attend Spot Admission to another Government College for the same course.

2. Transfer between two Private Self Financing Colleges shall not be permitted for the same course and for the same fee structure during Spot Admission.

3. Candidate admitted in a Government Controlled Self Financing Medical college is allowed to participate in Spot Admission for a Government College or a Private Self Financing College for any course.

4. Transfer from NRI seat to Government/Minority seat shall be permitted between two Self Financing colleges or in the same college, even if it is for the same course.

5. If seats are left vacant under NRI open quota in non-minority colleges, the same will be converted to State Merit Quota Seats.

6. If seats are left vacant under NRI minority community quota, the same will be converted to NRI open merit quota. If seats become still unavailed, it will be converted to management minority quota seats. If the seats still remain vacant, the same will be converted to State Merit Quota.



