Kerala NEET 2017 Rank List Released, 45363 Students Qualify For Admission

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the rank list for MBBS admission in the State through. The list can be checked at cee-kerala.org. CEE Kerala has closed the 'NEET result verification' window and the merit list can be expected anytime soon, though no exact date has been given by the authorities in this regard. As many as 51066 candidates have submitted their NEET (UG) 2017 result online. Candidates are suggested to monitor the official website for regular updates in this regard.A total of 45363 candidates have been placed in the merit list. Deric Joseph, AIR 6, has secured the first rank in the State with a NEET score of 691.

'Candidates seeking admission to MBBS/ BDS courses, other Medical courses such as Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha & Unani and Allied courses such as Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries, in the State for the year 2017-18 were directed to submit their NEET (UG) 2017 result through the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations from 02.07.2017 to 08.07.2017 for preparing the respective State rank lists.'

In the State, a total of 15 medical and dental colleges will be participating in the all India NEET counselling. Read: List of colleges participating in Kerala NEET admission process

In another development, the fees for MBBS course at private self-financing medical colleges in Kerala was fixed at Rs. 5.5 lakh for the 2017-18 academic year by a government-appointed committee. The Admission and Fees Regulatory Committee, headed by Justice R Rajendra Babu, said the fees was "provisional". Referring to the NRI quota, which comprises 15 per cent of the total seats, the fees fixed was Rs. 20 lakh, an order issued by the Committee said.



