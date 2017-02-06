Kerala Law Academy Stir: Lekshmi Nair Refuses To Quit, College Announces Indefinite Closure

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to avoid any confrontation with students who resolved to intensify their 28-day long stir, the management of a private law college, Kerala Law Academy here yesterday announced its indefinite closure from today. Reversing the decision to resume classes from today, the authorities of the College said police, citing intelligence inputs, informed them about possible trouble. The management had earlier decided to resume classes from today. Dr. Lekshmi Nair, Pricipal of the college refused to quit even after the management in a letter agreed to keep her away from the post for five years after discussions with SFI, students wing of CPI-M.
"There is intelligence report of trouble and in view of that, the management has decided to close down the institution indefinitely from tomorrow', a spokesperson of the academy said as reported by Press Trust of India.
The students began the stir 28 days ago, demanding the ouster of principal Lekshmi Nair, who, they claim, has flouted the basic rules and regulations with respect to allotment of internal marks and attendance. They also accused her of acting ruthlessly and with vengeance.
Earlier, reports emerged that the talks between the students of Kerala Law Academy, who have been protesting for the last 28 days, and education minister C. Ravendranath failed on Saturday with the agitating students claiming that the minister walked out from the discussions. However, the minister denied the students' claim.
"The management had made it clear that she has been moved and the vice principal has been given the charge. I also told the management that they should now appoint a new principal at the earliest. But the student leaders wanted a written assurance and I ended the meeting and came out. I never walked out," Said Mr. Ravendranath as reported by Indo-Asian News Service.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan feigned ignorance about the land issue and said his government cannot intervene in the matter last week. Reacting sharply to Vijayan's statement, former chief minister V.S. Achuthanandan said that the statement of Vijayan is wrong and the state government should intervene and take back the usurped land.
