Kerala Law Academy: SFI Ends Protest, VS Achuthanandan Says Issue Not Solved Yet

EMAIL PRINT Kerala Law Academy: Other students organisations accused SFI of 'cheating' the strike Thiruvananthapuram: The student wing of the CPI-M on Tuesday decided to end its protest after the Kerala Law Academy assured them that Principal Lekshmi Nair will not be involved in day-to-day affairs of the institute. Meanwhile, Former Chief Minister VS Achuthandan who is also the chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission and senior CPI-M party leader strengthened his stand on the Academy issue saying neither the student issue nor the land issue associated with the institute are solved. VS Achuthanandan had earlier wrote to the revenue department of the government to take back the excess land to the academy.



SFI leaders claimed that the Kerala Law Academy management has agreed to all the main demands and they have withdrawn from the strike after 21 days, but other organisations involved in the protest said that this was a tactical move by the management in collision with SFI.



"We are after all students of law and our demand is very clear that the principal should come out with a letter stating that she has resigned. This move of the management is not acceptable to all of us, as the principal can approach the courts. Our demand stays and it is she should resign and that should be a written one by her," a group of girl students of other organisations told Indo-Asian News Service.



Meanwhile, the Kerala Students Union, the student arm of Indian National Congress has called for a state-wide education strike on Wednesday, alleging that the SFI was trying to topple the students strike. And violence marred Bharatiya Janata Party rally to the Academy today with police resorting to grenades to disband the crowd.



On Tuesday, Kerala Law Academy removed Dr. Lekshmi Nair from the post of following the talks with students and she has also been debarred from the faculty position in college, said a statement from the institute.



(With Inputs from IANS)



