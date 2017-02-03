Kerala Law Academy: Discussions Fail, Agitation Continues

The discussions to resolve Kerala Law Academy Law College agitation failed after the representatives of the agitating students demanded the tabling of the minutes of the director board meeting which clarifying Academy principal Dr. Lekshmi Nair has been removed, reported TOI. The meeting was convened by the district administration with the college management and the students' representatives. Management on Thursday promised to submit the minutes but Lekshmi Nair refused to resign from the post and following that students made such a demand.Congress MLA K Muraleedharan began an indefinite hunger strike in front of the academy on Thursday, with the Congress deciding to toughen its stand on matter. Launching the strike, he said there was no going back on the demand for the principal's resignation and the government taking over the land. Students Federation of India, the student wing of the CPI-M had on Tuesday decided to end its protest after the Kerala Law Academy assured them that Principal Lekshmi Nair will not be involved in day-to-day affairs of the institute, but that did affect the agitation as other students organisations continued the protests.Meanwhile, CPI National Executive member Binoy Viswam today asked the State Education Minister C. Raveendranath to talk with the agitating students to end the law academy impasse. Mr. Vishwam whose party is a member of ruling Left Democratic Alliance was speaking to media after visiting the students at the Kerala Law Academy. He also shared the anxiety of the parents and students because of the upcoming elections.In another development, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members thronged the Kerala Secretariat and demanded Kerala Law Academy Principal P. Lekshmi Nair's resignation. The agitators were baton charged by the police with water cannons and the agitation turned violent leaving some activists injured, reported ANI.Meanwhile, the classes at the academy are yet to be resumed.(With Input from Agencies)