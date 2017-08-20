Kerala KEAM BSc Nursing, Paramedical Degree First Allotment Results Today @ Cee-kerala.org

Candidates included in various rank lists for B.Sc. Nursing and Paramedical Degree Courses - 2017 were given chance to register their options on the Website www.cee.kerala.gov.in from August 15 to August 19, 1 pm. Candidates who did not register their options within the stipulated time will not be considered for allotment under any circumstances.
The students who are searching for the KEAM BSc Nursing and Paramedical degree courses first allotment results may check following these steps:
KEAM BSc Nursing, Paramedical Degree First Allotment Results: How to check
Step One: Go to the official website, www.cee-kerala.org
Step Two: Click on the latest allotment results link given on the homepage
Step Three: Click on 'Login to the Candidate Portal to Print the Allotment Memo'
Step Four: Login
Step Five: Download your allotment results
