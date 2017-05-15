Kerala Higher Secondary Plus Two Result 2017: 83.37 Per Cent Qualifies For Higher Education Kerala Plus Two SAY and Improvement exams will be held from June 7 to 13. May 22 is the last date for applying for SAY/Improvement exams.

Kerala Higher Secondary Plus Two Result 2017: 83.37 Per Cent Qualifies New Delhi: Kerala Higher Secondary (Plus two, Class 12, VHSE) results declared today by the education minister at the secretariat and 83.37 percentage students qualified for the higher education in the state. The Class 12 examination was conducted in 2064 centres across Kerala and outside. 3,66,139 students appeared for the exam from the school going regular category and out of which 3,05,262 students qualified for higher education. This year the pass percentage increased, last year pass percentage was 80.94.



The results have been declared after taking the scores of Plus One (Class 11) to consideration.



The scores were decided after conducting double evaluation in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects. If there was a difference of 10 per cent in two evaluations, the board conducted a third evaluation.



Continuing the trends, girls outdid the boys in the pass percentage.



Out of the 1,95,681 female candidates, 1,75,920 emerged successful with 89.90% pass percentage while from 1,70,458 boys who appeared for the exam 1,29,342 candidates passed with a 75.87 percentage.



The SAY and Improvement exams will be held from June 7 to 13. May 22 is the last date for SAY/Improvement exams.



Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2017: How to check



The



www.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in, www.educationkerala.gov.in. The students can also check their DHSE results on non-government websites like www.examresults.net/kerala/.



Students can check their results after entering the exam roll numbers.



