Kerala Government Makes 'Sampoorna' Software Mandatory For Schools

The Kerala government has made it mandatory for all schools in the state to utilise 'Sampoorna' software for recording details of students from class 1 to 12. The software, developed by IT@School, entirely on a FOSS platform, is a one-stop source for all details of students, such as Transfer Certificate, various reports, entry forms- to name a few. The state government has directed all schools in the state, including government and aided, CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Recognised Un-Aided schools to capture complete details of their students only through 'Sampoorna.' It is expected to cover 50 lakh students from 15,000 schools in this portal this month, an official release said.Currently, different sections under the Education Department as well as other agencies and departments collect the same data from schools in different formats either online or offline, which often creates confusion at various levels.By making 'Sampoorna' mandatory, now there will only be a single form of data acquisition for all schools in the state, it said.This also paves way for a complete digital data collection mechanism in Education Department, eventually creating a paper-less environment.'Sampoorna' would be enhanced with details required for other institutions also such as Pareeksha Bhavan, SSA, RMSA and Statistics Wing.The government order also directs the Educational Directorates to issue periodic instructions for ensuring the authenticity of data captured in 'Sampoorna.'The new software is equipped to provide a multitude of student, details such as Admission Register, Transfer Certificate, different reports of students including Progress Reports, list generation for various Scholarships, Promotion list preparation, Preparation of A-list for SSLC examination, Entry forms for Sports, Games and Kalosavam etc and even for issue of Identity Card for Students, it added.The unique application was launched by IT@School in 2010 as part its e-Governance initiatives.In 2012, a major milestone in e-Governance in Kerala was achieved when, for a first time, Head Masters of Schools were given authority to update the students' details such as Name, Religion and Date of Birth, which till then was only authorised to a DEO (District Educational Officer) and AEO (Assistance Educational Officer)."On the background of the General Education Rejuvenation Mission, being carried out in the State, we would raise the bar high for Sampoorna, where it is possible to assess the learning progress of a student right from their admission in the 1st standard and even to discover their talents," Executive Director of IT@School Project, K Anvar Sadath said.In addition to student details, Sampoorna would also capture the details of teachers and non-teaching staff of every school, thereby making it a Comprehensive School Management Software.Detailed information on school facilities such as infrastructure, equipments, furnitures, sanitation facilities etc would also be incorporated in 'Sampoorna' this year itself.The software would be enhanced to include the attendance details of students in addition to their learning progress and evaluation of their learning based activities which the teachers, parents and even public could make good use of, the release said.