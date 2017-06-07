Kerala Five Year LLB Entrance 2017: Apply Before June 16 Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has invited applications for the Entrance Examination for Admission to Integrated Five Year LL.B Course 2017-18 in the four Government Law Colleges in Kerala and in the Private Self-financing Law Colleges in Kerala.

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has invited applications for the Entrance Examination for Admission to Integrated Five Year LL.B Course 2017-18 in the four Government Law Colleges in Kerala and in the Private Self-financing Law Colleges in Kerala. The students may apply for five year LLB entrance examination till June 16.



The admission to the private law colleges will also conducted based on this CEE LLB entrance exam, for which the private self-financing colleges have entered into seat sharing agreement with the State Government.



Kerala Five Year LLB 2017 Entrance: Important Dates



Online Registration begin: June 5

Online Registration ends: June 16

Admit cards release: June 26

Entrance examination: July 2



Kerala Five Year LLB 2017 Entrance Examination



The Entrance Examination will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode on July 2. The Entrance Examination will be of 3 hours duration (10.00 am to 1.00 pm) and will consist of 200 Objective Type Questions of three marks each [Total: 200 x 3 =600].



For every wrong answer one mark each will be deducted. The questions will be based on General English, General Knowledge and Aptitude for Legal Studies.



Kerala Five Year LLB 2017 Entrance: How to apply



Candidates seeking admission to the course can apply online through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations from June 5 to June 16, 5pm and then remit the required application fee by way of online payment or by way of e-challan available during the submission of online application.



Payment through e-challan can be made in cash at any of the Head/Sub Post Offices in Kerala.



The candidates registered for the Entrance Examination can download their Admit Cards from the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in from June 26 onwards.



Kerala Five Year LLB 2017: Allotment of Seats



Allotment will be made by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations in accordance with the rank obtained by the candidates in the Entrance Examination and the order of preference of institutions (options) registered by the candidates during online Centralised Allotment Process (CAP).





