Kerala Plus Two Class 12 Result Declared; Check Now At Results.itschool.gov.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondarey Education (DHSE), Kerala has declared the Plus Two, class 12 (HSC and VHSE) result has been declared. The result was declared by the Education Minister of Kerala, Prof. C. Raveendranath at the PR Chamber, South Block, Kerala Secretariat today. Students who appeared for the exam Plus two can check their result in the official website. The board has already declared the class 10 board exam result. The class 12 (Plus two HSC, VHSE) board results are in time for the commencement of under graduate admission process at major universities in the state and country.



According to the Minister, 83.37% students passed the examination in Plus two.



11829 students got full A and 153 got full 1200 marks in the DHSE Plus two category.



The students can apply for the SAY examination by May 22 while the revaluation application will be accepted till May 25.



In the Vocational category more than 29,000 students attended the examination and 81.5 % students qualified for the higher education.



How to check Kerala DHSE and VHSE Class 12 Result 2017 Kerala DHSE, VHSE Plus Two Class 12 Result Declared; Check Now At Results.itschool.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

The students may follow these steps to check the results:



Step one: Go to official website for Kerala Results: keralaresults.nic.in or http://www.results.itschool.gov.in/

Step two: Click on the relevant link, i.e. DHSE Exam Results 2017 or VHSE Exam Results 2017.

Step three: Enter your exam roll number and other required detail and click on submit.

Step four: View and download your result.



You must remember that the result published online is only provisional and can only be used to apply for admission to college and universities. You would need original mark sheet at the time of admission. Also, if the marks on the online score card and physical mark sheet are different, then the one on your physical mark sheet will be considered final. In order to avoid any confusion later, make sure to collect your mark sheet from your school and tally the result with the one displayed online.



The board will also allow students to apply for revaluation and rechecking. The information about schedule and process of revaluation and rechecking will be published on the board's official website.



