Kerala DHSE Plus Two HSC, VHSE Results 2017 Tomorrow: Know How to check

Kerala Education Department published the class 10 SSLC results on the first week of May. The Kerala education minister will also release the Vocational Higher Secondary Education class 12 results tomorrow.
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2017: How To Check
The students who are searching for the class 12/Plus two HSC, VHSE results may follow these steps to check the results:
Step One: Go to any of the official website of the Kerala education results
Step Two: Click on the results link given there
Step Three: Enter your official examination registration details
Step Four: See your results after submitting it
The Kerala class 12 results will be available on the following official websites:
www.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in, www.educationkerala.gov.in.
The students can also check their DHSE results on non-government websites like www.examresults.net/kerala/.
Apart from these websites, the results will be able accessed through the Saphalam 2017 by the IT@school department of Kerala Government. However, the students and parents reported some snitches with the app when the SSLC results were declared.
