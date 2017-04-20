Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2017 To Be Out On May Second Week

Kerala HSE Class 12 (Plus Two) 2017 results will be out by May second week. According to a source, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) will release the Class 12 (Plus Two) results any day after 10 May, 2017. The class 12 exams were conducted across 2050 centres in Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and the Gulf countries for 4,42,434 students from 8 March - 28 March.



Last year the Kerala Plus Two results were declared on 10 May, 2016 for 4.84 lakh students registering a pass percentage of 94.45, among the best across all state boards in India.



A source who is engaged in the evaluation process said that the evaluation of the class 12 papers have been completed and the class 11 paper evaluation is happening right now. The next step before the results declaration is the tabulation and the cross checking of the marks.



Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2017: How to check



The Kerala class 12 results will be available on the following official websites:



www.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in, www.educationkerala.gov.in. The students can also check their DHSE results on non-government websites like www.examresults.net/kerala/.



Kerala DHSE



In pursuance of the National Policy on Education the Government of Kerala established the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education in the year 1990. The Directorate is envisaged as a central agency of the state government seeking to promote all round development in Higher Secondary Education by establishing appropriate philosophies, adequate institutional network, effective administrative systems and well-qualified and motivated staff necessary to carryout academic and administrative responsibilities.



