Kerala Class 10th Result 2017: Know How To Check Online

Education | Written by | Updated: May 04, 2017 11:59 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kerala Class 10th Result 2017: Know How To Check Online

Kerala SSLC Class 10th Board Result 2017: Here's How To Check It Online

New Delhi:  Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam result is just round the corner. According to Malayalam newspapers the result is expected on Friday afternoon at 2.00pm. The examination pass board meeting will be held today. Unlike previous year, the Board has delayed the SSLC result date by 10 days. Students should therefore wait for the official and check the Kerala SSLC result at the official website of the Board. Students should know how to check the result online from the points given below.

Also Read: Kerala SSLC Class 10th Board Result 2017 Expected Soon: Here's What Students Should Do

How to check Kerala Class 10th Result 2017?
job online application

Given below are the list of websites which will host the SSLC result of Kerala. Students should rely on the websites given below for retrieval of result:

www.kerala.gov.in, 
www.keralaresults.nic.in, 
www.results.itschool.gov.in, 
www.cdit.org, 
www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, 
www.prd.kerala.gov.in, 
www.results.nic.in, 
www.educationkerala.gov.in
  • Go to the respective websites
  • Enter all the log in details asked for
  • Submit the details
  • Get the result
  • Save a copy of the result
The SSLC examination conducting body in the State, the board believes that the Indian system of education fundamentally consists of five years of primary schooling, followed by five years of secondary schooling. The SSLC must be obtained at the end of term of study at the secondary school, after which a student can study at a higher secondary school, which is sometimes called a Pre-University Course (PUC), for two years.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READHuge Anti-Terror Operation In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian Following Videos Of Terrorists In Orchards
Keralasecondary school leaving certificateKerala SSLCKerala SSLC result 2017kerala SSLC results 2017keralaresults.nic.inssc result date 2017sslc results 2017matrubhumimanoramakerala boardkerala newskerala class 10th result10th resultsdhse keralaDHSE Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Board

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2

................................ Advertisement ................................