Kerala Class 10th Result 2017: Know How To Check Online

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam result is just round the corner. According to Malayalam newspapers the



How to check Kerala Class 10th Result 2017?

Given below are the list of websites which will host the SSLC result of Kerala. Students should rely on the websites given below for retrieval of result:



www.kerala.gov.in,

www.keralaresults.nic.in,

www.results.itschool.gov.in,

www.cdit.org,

www.examresults.kerala.gov.in,

www.prd.kerala.gov.in,

www.results.nic.in,

www.educationkerala.gov.in Go to the respective websites

Enter all the log in details asked for

Submit the details

Get the result

Save a copy of the result The SSLC examination conducting body in the State, the board believes that the Indian system of education fundamentally consists of five years of primary schooling, followed by five years of secondary schooling. The SSLC must be obtained at the end of term of study at the secondary school, after which a student can study at a higher secondary school, which is sometimes called a Pre-University Course (PUC), for two years.



