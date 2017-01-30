Kerala Chief Minister On Harassment In Self Financing Colleges: "Students Get Scared When They Hear Names Of Chachaji And Toms Now"

EMAIL PRINT Self-Financing Colleges: Kerala Government Convenes Meeting Of Vice-Chancellors Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst several complaints of harassment of students in self-financing educational institutions, Kerala government has convened a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of Universities to discuss the issue on February 2. State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook post said a situation would be created in self-financing institutions to enable students to study without fear. The government cannot interfere in the affairs of self-financing educational institutions directly, he said adding "Only through Universities it can intervene" and that is why a meeting of vice chancellors have been called on February 2 to resolve the issues related to these institutions.



The State Education Minister C Raveendranath also would take part in the meeting. Stating that profit was the main motive of self financing institutions, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "in recent times their eye is on profit only."



Apparently referring to the incidents of alleged harassment in Nehru College of Engineering & Research Centre at Pambadi in Thrissur and Toms College of Engineering at Kottayam, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Students get scared now when they hear the every names of Chachaji (Nehru) and Toms."



"Society was shocked to hear the incident of suicide of a student at the Nehru College," he said adding the government understands that students community was dissatisfied with the situation in self-financing institutions.



The government objective was to ensure equal opportunity for students from all sections in the society to study, Pinarayi Vijayan added.



Pinarayi Vijayan had on January 27 also criticised self-financing educational institutions saying many of them have become commercial establishments.



Click here for more



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Amidst several complaints of harassment of students in self-financing educational institutions, Kerala government has convened a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of Universities to discuss the issue on February 2. State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook post said a situation would be created in self-financing institutions to enable students to study without fear. The government cannot interfere in the affairs of self-financing educational institutions directly, he said adding "Only through Universities it can intervene" and that is why a meeting of vice chancellors have been called on February 2 to resolve the issues related to these institutions.The State Education Minister C Raveendranath also would take part in the meeting. Stating that profit was the main motive of self financing institutions, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "in recent times their eye is on profit only."Apparently referring to the incidents of alleged harassment in Nehru College of Engineering & Research Centre at Pambadi in Thrissur and Toms College of Engineering at Kottayam, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Students get scared now when they hear the every names of Chachaji (Nehru) and Toms.""Society was shocked to hear the incident of suicide of a student at the Nehru College," he said adding the government understands that students community was dissatisfied with the situation in self-financing institutions.The government objective was to ensure equal opportunity for students from all sections in the society to study, Pinarayi Vijayan added.Pinarayi Vijayan had on January 27 also criticised self-financing educational institutions saying many of them have become commercial establishments.Click here for more Education News