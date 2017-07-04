Kerala BSc Nursing, Paramedical Degree 2017 Admission Process To Start From July 8 @ Cee.kerala.gov.in Kerala CEE has released the prospectus for admission to professional Degree Course in Nursing , Pharmacy and Paramedical Streams for the academic year 2017-18.

Share EMAIL PRINT Kerala BSc Nursing, Paramedical Degree Admission Process From July 8 New Delhi: Kerala CEE has released the prospectus for admission to professional Degree Course in Nursing , Pharmacy and Paramedical Streams for the academic year 2017-18. The registration process will start from 8 and the applications for BSc Nursing and Paramedical degree admissions in Kerala will be accepted till July 16. The detailed notification for these admissions will be released by Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala on July 7.



The admission will be held to these degree course:



Bachelor of Science Nursing (B.Sc. Nursing)

Bachelor of Science Medical Laboratory Technology (B.Sc. M.L.T)

Bachelor of Science Perfusion Technology (B.Sc. Perfusion Technology)

Bachelor of Science Optometry (B.Sc. Optometry)

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (B.P.T)

Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (B.A.S.L.P)

Bachelor of Cardio Vascular Technology (B.C.V.T)

Bachelor of Science Medical Radiological Technology (B.Sc. MRT)

Bachelor of Medical Microbiology (B.Sc. Medical Microbiology)

Bachelor of Medical Biochemistry (B.Sc. Medical Biochemistry)



The admission will be done in two categories; in government seats and private seats.



Merit Seats against which the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations makes allotment are called 'Government Seats'. Government seats are available in all the Government Colleges, Government Controlled Self Financing Colleges and in Private Self Financing Colleges that enter into agreement with the Government.



Candidates who seek admission in Private Self financing colleges are bound to accept the conditions stipulated in the agreement between Government and Self Financing College Management(s) and

deemed to have accepted such conditions. In the case of self-financing colleges run by institutions having minority status granted by the Government or National Minorities Commission, 20% of the Government seats shall be filled up from among the candidates belonging to the minority community running the college, on the basis of merit.



Read also: KEAM 2017: First Allotment List Released, Check Now



CEE will prepared rank lists as per the applications it receives.



For allotment to B.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. (M.L.T) and B.Sc. Optometry, rank Lists will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates for Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English put together at the final year of the qualifying examination.



Click here for more





Kerala CEE has released the prospectus for admission to professional Degree Course in Nursing , Pharmacy and Paramedical Streams for the academic year 2017-18. The registration process will start from 8 and the applications for BSc Nursing and Paramedical degree admissions in Kerala will be accepted till July 16. The detailed notification for these admissions will be released by Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala on July 7.The admission will be held to these degree course:Bachelor of Science Nursing (B.Sc. Nursing)Bachelor of Science Medical Laboratory Technology (B.Sc. M.L.T)Bachelor of Science Perfusion Technology (B.Sc. Perfusion Technology)Bachelor of Science Optometry (B.Sc. Optometry)Bachelor of Physiotherapy (B.P.T)Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (B.A.S.L.P)Bachelor of Cardio Vascular Technology (B.C.V.T)Bachelor of Science Medical Radiological Technology (B.Sc. MRT)Bachelor of Medical Microbiology (B.Sc. Medical Microbiology)Bachelor of Medical Biochemistry (B.Sc. Medical Biochemistry)The admission will be done in two categories; in government seats and private seats.Merit Seats against which the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations makes allotment are called 'Government Seats'. Government seats are available in all the Government Colleges, Government Controlled Self Financing Colleges and in Private Self Financing Colleges that enter into agreement with the Government.Candidates who seek admission in Private Self financing colleges are bound to accept the conditions stipulated in the agreement between Government and Self Financing College Management(s) anddeemed to have accepted such conditions. In the case of self-financing colleges run by institutions having minority status granted by the Government or National Minorities Commission, 20% of the Government seats shall be filled up from among the candidates belonging to the minority community running the college, on the basis of merit.CEE will prepared rank lists as per the applications it receives.For allotment to B.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. (M.L.T) and B.Sc. Optometry, rank Lists will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates for Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English put together at the final year of the qualifying examination.Click here for more Education News