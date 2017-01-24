Kendriya Vidyalaya Students To Participate In Republic Day Parade

New Delhi: A strong contingent of 162 Students from KV Pitampura of Delhi Region will represent the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in the Republic Day parade and will present cultural items. 'It is a matter of immense pleasure that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is going to participate in the upcoming 68th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath', said a statement by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan yesterday. The students will perform a Dance programme on Hindi Song "Tiranga Sakshi Hai" at the Rajpath, which will highlight the ideas of strong democracy, women empowerment, sacrifice of freedom fighters and cultural as well as communal harmony of the Country.
The KVS Contingent is placed at the first position amongst the schools category and will perform around 11:40 AM on 26th January 2017 as per the estimated time in the presence of imminent dignitaries and large audience, said the press release.
In another notification regarding the proposal for recommending the names of teachers, head masters, vice principals and principals, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has invited applications for giving public recognition to the teachers of meritorious services by conferring on them National Award for the year 2016 under the Scheme of National Award to Teachers introduced by the Department of Secondary and Higher Education of Ministry of Human Resource Development. KV is planning to nominate and recommend 16 teachers and the awards will be given to Primary, Secondary/Higher Secondary, physically handicapped -both primary and secondary-, Sanskrit and Sanskrit - special category - categories.
The awards will be presented by the President of India on the occasion of Teachers day, September 5, 2017.
(With inputs from PTI)
