2 Shares EMAIL PRINT KEAM Rank List 2017 Declared, Check Now @ cee-kerala.org New Delhi: Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the rank lists of engineering and pharmacy entrance examinations conducted on April this year. In KEAM 2017, Shafil Maheen N of Kozhikode has topped the engineering entrance exam by scoring 587.1312 while Vedant Prakash Shenoy of Kottayam came second. In Pharmacy category Alif Anshil CP of Malappuram secured first rank.Out of 72,440 candidates qualified in the Engineering Entrance Examination 61,716 candidates have submitted their marks in the Qualifying Examination to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, said a press release from CEE. The KEAM 2017 engineering and pharmacy rank lists are available on the official website of CEE, cee-kerala.org.



(KEAM) entrance examination 2017 on May 18. Kerala KEAM 2017 Rank List: How to Check Kerala KEAM Rank List 2017: Log on to cee-kerala.org or cee.kerala.gov.in

The students may follow these steps to check their rank lists:



Step one: Go to CEE, Kerala official websites: cee-kerala.org or cee.kerala.gov.in

Step two: Click on the link which says KEAM 2017 - Candidate Portal

Step three: Enter your application number, password and the number given there

Step four: Submit and view your ranks.



KEAM 2017 was held on April 24 and 25 and a total of 1.6 lakh aspirants had registered for the engineering entrance exam at 307 centres across across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.



The results of 158 candidates in the Pharmacy rank list and 107 candidates in the Engineering Rank list have been withheld due to the defects in their application submitted under KEAM 2017, said the press release.



According to a press release published by the CEE, 90806 students have appeared for the engineering entrance and out which 72440 students have qualifed for the higher studies.



The students can check their ranks at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in.



A total number of 61,716 students have been included in the engineering rank list of which, 32,036 are boys while 29,680 are girl candidates.



