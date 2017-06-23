KEAM Allotment 2017: Option Registration To Start Today From 9 Pm @ Cee-kerala.org, Cee.kerala.gov.in The KEAM option registration for the admission into the engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses in various colleges in Kerala will start from 9 pm today.

The option registration for the admission into the engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses in various colleges in Kerala will start from 9 pm today. The option registration can be done on the basis of the KEAM 2017 ranks of the candidates who wants to apply. CEE will accept the options till June 28, reported Mathrubhumi.com. The CEE Kerala has published the category list on the official website of the KEAM 2017. Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has declared the KEAM 2017



CEE Kerala had announced the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (



According to a notification posted on the official website of CEE Kerala, the architecture rank lists will be published shortly.

KEAM Allotment 2017: How to do option registration

The students may follow these steps to register themselves with their KEAM results:



Step one: Go to CEE, Kerala official websites: cee-kerala.org or cee.kerala.gov.in

Step two: Click on the link which says KEAM 2017 - Candidate Portal

Step three: Enter your application number, password and the number given there

Step four: Register your options.

Step Five: Submit the details



KEAM 2017 was held on April 24 and 25 and a total of 1.6 lakh aspirants had registered for the engineering entrance exam at 307 centres across across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.



According to a press release published by the CEE, 90806 students have appeared for the engineering entrance and out which 72440 students have qualifed for the higher studies.



