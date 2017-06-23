KEAM Allotment 2017: Option Registration To Start Today From 9 Pm @ Cee-kerala.org, Cee.kerala.gov.in

CEE Kerala had announced the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance examination results 2017 on May 18.
According to a notification posted on the official website of CEE Kerala, the architecture rank lists will be published shortly.
KEAM Allotment 2017: How to do option registration
The students may follow these steps to register themselves with their KEAM results:
Step one: Go to CEE, Kerala official websites: cee-kerala.org or cee.kerala.gov.in
Step two: Click on the link which says KEAM 2017 - Candidate Portal
Step three: Enter your application number, password and the number given there
Step four: Register your options.
Step Five: Submit the details
KEAM 2017 was held on April 24 and 25 and a total of 1.6 lakh aspirants had registered for the engineering entrance exam at 307 centres across across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.
According to a press release published by the CEE, 90806 students have appeared for the engineering entrance and out which 72440 students have qualifed for the higher studies.
