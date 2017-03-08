KEAM 2017: Tomorrow Is Last Date For Online Application

New Delhi: The last date for submitting the online application forms in Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) has been extended to March 9. Regarding the B.Pharm and Pharm.D Courses, a statement in the official website of the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Entrance Examination said that the "Candidates seeking admission to B.Pharm and Pharm.D Courses have to apply KEAM-2017 on or before March 09, 2017".
To Candidates who have already applied KEAM can also select the B.Pharm and Pharm.D Course after login to KEAM. Candidates who have not applied KEAM can apply newly in the official website.
KEAM 2017: How to apply
Candidates who have not applied yet should be aware of the online application submission process.
The candidates who are planning to apply can follow these steps given below:
Go to the official portal of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Apply online
Send the printout of the online application along with supporting documents to the office of the commissioner for entrance examinations before the last date
