News Flash
Kansas Governor writes to PM Modi, expresses regret over the shooting of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla

KEAM 2017: Tomorrow Is Last Date For Online Application

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 08, 2017 18:48 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
KEAM 2017: Tomorrow Is Last Date For Online Application

KEAM 2017: Tomorrow Is Last Date For Online Application

New Delhi:  The last date for submitting the online application forms in Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) has been extended to March 9. Regarding the B.Pharm and Pharm.D Courses, a statement in the official website of the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Entrance Examination said that the "Candidates seeking admission to B.Pharm and Pharm.D Courses have to apply KEAM-2017 on or before March 09, 2017".

To Candidates who have already applied KEAM can also select the B.Pharm and Pharm.D Course after login to KEAM. Candidates who have not applied KEAM can apply newly in the official website.

KEAM 2017: How to apply

Candidates who have not applied yet should be aware of the online application submission process.

The candidates who are planning to apply can follow these steps given below:

Go to the official portal of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Apply online
Send the printout of the online application along with supporting documents to the office of the commissioner for entrance examinations before the last date

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READIndia Offers To Give Up Veto Power Temporarily At UN Security Council
KEAM 2017Kerala Entrance Last DateKerala Entrance Online ApplicationKEAM Last DateKEAM BPharm

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleSplitRangoonJeena Isi Ka Naam HaiLoganCommando 2

................................ Advertisement ................................