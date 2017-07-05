KEAM 2017 Second Allotment Process To Start Tomorrow @ Cee.kerala.gov.in The activities related to the second phase of allotment to Professional Degree Courses (Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy)-2017 based KEAM 2017 ranks will begin on July 6.

The activities related to the second phase of allotment to Professional Degree Courses (Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy)-2017 based KEAM 2017 ranks will begin on July 6. Government have accorded sanction to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala to make allotment to the Government seats in B.Pharm course in the Self Financing Pharmacy colleges which have entered into seat sharing agreement with the Government. CEE Kerala has published the list of the candidates who have paid their fee and with that confirmed their admission based on



In the second phase, allotment will be done to the newly included Engineering/Architecture courses and the Self Financing Pharmacy colleges also.



The Candidates who want their higher order options in Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses to be considered in the second phase of allotment shall have to log into their Home Page and confirm their options by clicking the 'Confirm' button available therein.



After Online Option Confirmation, the candidates can re-arrange their higher order options or delete the unwanted options and also register fresh options to the newly added Courses/Colleges from 06.07.2017 to 09.07.2017, 9 am, through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in .



On the basis of options received up to 9 am on 09.07.2017, the second phase allotment will be published in the evening on 10.07.2017.



Candidates who receive allotment shall have to take a printout of their second phase allotment memo and remit the fee/ balance fee payable to the CEE, in one of the designated branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) or by way of online payment on any date from 11.07.2017 to 14.07.2017.



The list of designated branches of SBI is available on the website. After remitting the fee/balance fee in any of the designated branches of SBI or by way of Online Payment, the candidates should join the course/college allotted in the second phase.

KEAM 2017: Detailed Schedule For The Second Phase Of Allotment

Website opens for Online Option Confirmation and for enabling rearrangement of higher options/deletion of unwanted options and registration of fresh options to the newly added Courses/Colleges: July 6



Time for Online Option Confirmation and re-arrangement/ deletion/addition of options ends: Juy 9 (9 am)



Publication of Second Phase Allotment: July 10



Candidates who have received allotment should remit the fee/balance fee payable in SBI or by way of online payment and should report before the college authorities to join the allotted college/course: July 11 to July 14



All the college authorities should approve and submit the list of admitted candidates through Online Admission Management System (OAMS): July 14 (5 pm)



Click here for more



