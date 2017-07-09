KEAM 2017: Second Allotment List To Be Published On 10 July

Second allotment list for KEAM 2017 will be published tomorrow. The allotment list for professional degree Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses based on KEAM 2017 can be checked at cee.kerala.org. The second allotment list will allow candidates to get admission in the newly Engineering/Architecture courses and the Self Financing Pharmacy colleges. Online option confirmation and rearrangement of the options was allowed till 9 am today. Candidates can expect the second allotment list tomorrow in the evening. 'Those who do not confirm their options online will not be considered for the second phase allotment and also their higher order options in Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy streams will not be available in the subsequent phases.'

Candidates who receive allotment shall have to take a printout of their second phase allotment memo and remit the fee/ balance fee payable to the CEE, in one of the designated branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) or by way of online payment on any date from 11.07.2017 to 14.07.2017.

The list of designated branches of SBI is available on the website. After remitting the fee/balance fee in any of the designated branches of SBI or by way of Online Payment, the candidates should join the course/college allotted in the second phase.



