KEAM 2017: Option Registration Extended Till June 30, First Allotment Tomorrow @ Cee-kerala.org, Cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has declared the KEAM 2017 rank lists on June 20.
CEE Kerala had announced the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance examination results 2017 on May 18.
KEAM Allotment 2017: How to do option registration
The students may follow these steps to register themselves with their KEAM results:
Step one: Go to CEE, Kerala official websites: cee-kerala.org or cee.kerala.gov.in
Step two: Click on the link which says KEAM 2017 - Candidate Portal
Step three: Enter your application number, password and the number given there
Step four: Register your options.
Step Five: Submit the details
