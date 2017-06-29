KEAM 2017: Option Registration Extended Till June 30, First Allotment Tomorrow @ Cee-kerala.org, Cee.kerala.gov.in

The KEAM option registration for the admission into the engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses in various colleges in Kerala window has been extended till 10 am tomorrow.

Updated: June 29, 2017
New Delhi:  The KEAM option registration for the admission into the engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses in various colleges in Kerala window has been extended till 10 am tomorrow. According to a latest notification published on the official website of KEAM 2017, the first allotment details will be published tomorrow evening. The notification also said that the CEE will not accept any options for admissions for the colleges and courses which are mentioned in the first allotment after this window closes tomorrow. According to earlier schedule, the KEAM 2017 options registration was allowed till June 28.

Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has declared the KEAM 2017 rank lists on June 20.
According to this notification first KEAM allotment results will be released tomorrow

CEE Kerala had announced the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance examination results 2017 on May 18.


KEAM Allotment 2017: How to do option registration


The students may follow these steps to register themselves with their KEAM results:

Step one: Go to CEE, Kerala official websites: cee-kerala.org or cee.kerala.gov.in
Step two: Click on the link which says KEAM 2017 - Candidate Portal
Step three: Enter your application number, password and the number given there
Step four: Register your options.
Step Five: Submit the details

