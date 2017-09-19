KEAM 2017: Medical Allied Courses Allotment List Published @ Cee.kerala.gov.in, Cee-kerala.org The KEAM 2017 centralized allotment to medical courses (Ayurveda, Homoeo, Siddha & Unani) and allied courses (Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary & Fisheries) is published on the CEE official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in and cee-kerala.org.

The KEAM 2017 centralized allotment to medical courses (Ayurveda, Homoeo, Siddha & Unani) and allied courses (Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary & Fisheries) is published on the CEE official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in and cee-kerala.org. Those students who had confirmed their options online within the stipulated time alone have been considered for this phase of allotment. The details of allotment by Commissionerate of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala of a candidate such as Name, Roll Number, Allotted Course, Allotted College, Category of Allotment, Fee details etc. will be available on the home page of the candidate.



The candidates may take a printout of the allotment memo.



Those candidates who receive an allotment afresh or a change in allotment to Medical (except MBBS/BDS) & Allied Courses should remit the fee/balance fee, if any, to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the allotment memo at any of the designated branches of State Bank of India or by way of Online Payment from September 19 to September 22 and should join the course/college allotted before 5 pm on September 22, said a statement from CEE.



Those candidates who do not remit the fee/balance fee and who do not join the college allotted within the stipulated time will lose their allotment as well as all the existing higher options in the stream to which the allotment belongs, the statement added.



The allotment to the Sree Vidhyadhiraja Homoeopathic Medical College, Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram (NEH) has been withheld in this phase of allotment for want of the Affiliation orders from the University, it said.



Kerala CEE also said that, this is the last phase of allotment to Private Self Financing Ayurveda, Siddha & Unani Medical Colleges.



Hence candidates who got allotment to these colleges in this phase should invariably join the allotted colleges before 5 pm on September 22 and should continue their studies in these colleges.



