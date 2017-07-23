KEAM 2017 MBBS, BDS Admission: Know NRI Quota Details In Self Financing Medical, Dental Colleges KEAM 2017 said that the counselling in the Self Financing Medical/Dental colleges will be included in the second phase of the State Quota seats which is to be held from August 8 to August 19.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT KEAM 2017 MBBS, BDS Admission: Know NRI Quota Details New Delhi: The admissions to the entire MBBS, BDS seats including Minority/NRI quota seats in Self Financing Medical/Dental colleges in Kerala for the year 2017-18 will be done through a common counseling to be conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations from State Rank lists prepared on the basis of NEET (UG) 2017 rank list. According to a latest notification from KEAM 2017, counselling in the Self Financing Medical/Dental colleges will be included in the second phase of the State Quota seats which is to be held from August 8 to August 19.



- Relationship certificate of the Sponsor and students to be issued by the Revenue Authorities as per GO(MS) No. 243/2014/H&FWD dated 06.08.2014.



- Overseas Employment Certificate issued by the Employer, attested by the Embassy and if self employed, it should also be attested by the Embassy.



- Passport with Visa stamped on it and attested by the Embassy



- A self affidavit of the relationship between sponsor and the candidate (Sponsorship Certificate)



- The sponsor should be an Indian Citizen/Overseas citizen of India/Person of Indian Origin and relevant document to prove the same.



Candidates seeking admission to MBBS/BDS courses under NRI quota also will have to enter their home page through the link 'KEAM-2017 Candidate Portal' provided in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations and then by clicking the menu item 'Proforma for Admission to NRI Quota', a printout of the proforma can be taken. This proforma duly filled up and signed by the candidate along with self attested copies of the above documents should be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Housing Board Buildings, 5th Floor, Santhi Nagar, Thiruvananthapuram-695001 by Registered post/Speed post/Hand delivery so as to reach him on or before July 31.



The category-wise list of NRI quota applicants shall be prepared by including the candidates who send the documents with in the stipulated time and will be published before the allotment.



