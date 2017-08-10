KEAM 2017: Half Of Seats In Kerala's Engineering Colleges Lie Vacant According to C. Raveendranath, Kerala Education Minister, over 50 per cent of seats in engineering colleges in the state are lying vacant.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT KEAM 2017: Half Of Seats In Kerala's Engineering Colleges Lie Vacant Thiruvananthapuram: According to C. Raveendranath, Kerala Education Minister, over 50 per cent of seats in engineering colleges in the state are lying vacant. Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala oversees the conduct of the entrance exam and admission to various professional courses in the state and engineering admissions are done based on Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam. The minister informed the state legislative assembly on Thursday that his ministry is expecting a report on the issue and a master plan to revamp courses in the professional sector would be put in place once they receive it, reported IANS.



"We are expecting a report from the Justice K. Dineshan Commission and, once we get that, a master plan to revamp courses in the professional sector (engineering) would be put in place," said the college professor-turned-CPI(M) Minister in reply to a question in the house.



Raveendranath's office told the news agency IANS that of the 60,000 sanctioned seats in all these engineering colleges more than 30,000 seats were lying vacant.



was conducted on April 24 and April 25. According to a press release published by the CEE, 90806 students have appeared for the engineering entrance and out which 72440 students have qualified for the higher studies.



According to official figures, 5.44 per cent of the seats are in the state-run government colleges, 3.06 per cent of the seats in state-aided sector and the remaining seats are in colleges under private management, reported IANS.



The latest KEAM allotment notification has also said the vacancies, if any, in Govt./Aided/Govt. Controlled Self Financing/University Controlled Self Financing Engineering Colleges and Government Pharmacy colleges still remaining after 5 pm on August 8, 2017, shall be filled up by the College Authorities concerned through Spot Admission to be conducted on or before August 15.



Minister Raveendranath also informed the assembly that it was time for a major revamp of the professional education sector in the state.



In 2001, the then A.K. Antony government had opened the doors of the professional education sector in Kerala to private players.



