CEE Kerala To Release Allotment List For LLB Course Today Office of the Commissioner For Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will declare the first allotment list for the admission to three year LLB course in government law colleges and private self financing law colleges in the State.

Office of the Commissioner For Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will declare the first allotment list for the admission to three year LLB course in government law colleges and private self financing law colleges in the State. Online option registration portal was open till 5 pm on 17 September 2017. Those selected in the first allotment will be required to report for admission on 19 and 20 September 2017. The list will be available at the official website of CEE Kerala at cee-kerala.org.



'Candidates who receive allotment should report for admission to the Principal of the allotted colleges on 19.09.2017 or 20.09.2017 along with the allotment memo and original documents specified in Clause.16 of the Prospectus. They should remit the complete fees as per Government orders in the allotted college at the time of admission. All the College Principals should approve and submit the list of admitted candidates through Online Admission Management System (OAMS) at 5.30 p.m. on 20.09.2017.'



Candidates should download their allotment memo from the 'allotment result' tab in the website. The memo would comprise of the candidate's name, roll number, allotment details, tuition fees, deposit, etc.



After downloading the memo candidates should take printout and download the data sheet as well.



