KEAM 2017: First Allotment List Released, Check Now

Candidates should note that in case those selected do not remit the fee on or before the date prescribed will lose their allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs. The options once lost will not be available in the subsequent phases.
How to check KEAM 2017 First Allotment List?
Go to the official web portal
Click on KEAM 2017
Click on 'Visit Candidate Portal to view the Allotment Memo and to make Online Payment of the Fee'
Enter Application Number
Enter Password
Submit the details
Get the result
Exam results for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance was declared on 18 May and the ranks were declared on 20 June.
Second allotment process will begin on 6 July.
