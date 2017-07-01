KEAM 2017: First Allotment List Released, Check Now

KEAM 2017 first allotment list released at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Written by | Updated: July 01, 2017 09:53 IST
New Delhi:  Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the first allotment list of Kerala Engineering Agricultural Medical (KEAM) 2017. On the basis of the online options filed by the candidates, CEE Kerala has released the first allotment list, fee remittance for which will begin today. Candidates can check the allotment list at the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. 'Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee shown in the allotment memo at selected branches of State Bank of India (SBI) or by way of online payment,' says the official notification. Candidates can deposit the fees from 1 July till 5 July.

Candidates should note that in case those selected do not remit the fee on or before the date prescribed will lose their allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs. The options once lost will not be available in the subsequent phases.


How to check KEAM 2017 First Allotment List?
Go to the official web portal
Click on KEAM 2017
Click on 'Visit Candidate Portal to view the Allotment Memo and to make Online Payment of the Fee'
Enter Application Number
Enter Password
Submit the details
Get the result

Exam results for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance was declared on 18 May and the ranks were declared on 20 June.

Second allotment process will begin on 6 July.

